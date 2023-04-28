The Black Spiderman! Amazing Roles Shameik Moore Has Played

CLOSE

Shameik Moore has made a statement within the last few years. As an Atlanta native, Moore gained prominence for his breakthrough role as Malcolm in the critically acclaimed film “Dope” (2015), directed by Rick Famuyiwa. His performance in the film garnered positive reviews and established him as a rising talent in the industry.

Moore is also known for his role as the voice of Miles Morales/Spider-Man in the animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018). He lent his voice to the character and brought Miles Morales to life, portraying the young superhero in the critically acclaimed movie. Moore’s performance was highly praised, and his portrayal of Miles Morales was well-received by audiences and critics alike.

During a discussion with Entertainment Tonight at Cinemacon, Moore was asked about playing the live-action version of Spiderman in the MCU. He replied, “Do I want to do it? Absolutely. I think if you know the work, I would just be humbled to be able to take on that. I would put my entire spirit into that opportunity. If you seen my work you know what that means so I’ll leave it at that.”

This isn’t the first time Moore spoke about playing the live-action role. During an interview with Empire Magazine, he stated the same thing adding,“It just depends on how old they want Miles to be by the time they’re ready to do a live-action movie. That’s the conundrum with whether or not I end up playing him.”

Rather Shameik plays Spider-Man or not, we know that he’s been giving us hits with his killer roles in previous films and tv shows. Here is a list of some of Shameik Moore’s notable work:

