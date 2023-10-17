Listen Live
- CLE

Trick-Or-Treat Times For Cleveland & Northeast Ohio

Published on October 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE
Halloween Three glowing pumpkins in the cemetery at night near the graves. 3d render

Source: angel_nt / Getty

With Halloween quickly approaching, keep reading to see a list of trick-or-treat times for Greater Cleveland and the rest of Northeast Ohio!

For most trick-or-treaters (and their parents!) knowing when and where your community is allowing our little monsters and princesses to wander from house to house is very important. For one, you don’t want to have your kids upset because they knocked on someone’s door who didn’t have anything for them! And more than that, it’s a safety issue, and we all need to be aware of what’s happening in our community.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Keep scrolling to see if you need to know when trick-or-treating will be allowed in your neck of the woods! Don’t forget to share this post with your friends with your kids so that they can plan out their spooky holiday!

A FOX 8 post was used for information in this post. To see their post CLICK HERE.

1. Akron

Ohio City Names Source:General

Saturday, October 28 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

2. Alliance

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

3. Avon

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

4. Avon Lake

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

5. Bay Village

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

6. Bedford

Ohio City Names Source:General

Trick or Treat Street: Sunday, October 21 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

7. Berea

Ohio City Names Source:General

Trick-or-Treat on the Trails: Sunday, October 15 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

8. Brecksville

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

9. Brooklyn

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

10. Brooklyn Heights

Ohio City Names Source:General

Halloween Trunk or Treat Party & Dance: Saturday, October 28 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

11. Brook Park

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

12. Brunswick

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

13. Canton

Ohio City Names Source:General

Free trunk or treat at Stadium Park: Thursday, October 26 from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

14. Chagrin Falls

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

15. Ohio City Names

Ohio City Names Source:General

Chardon Square Association at the gazebo: Tuesday, October 31 starting at 7:30 p.m.

16. Cleveland

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

17. Ohio City Names

Ohio City Names Source:General

Saturday, October 28, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

18. Elyria

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

19. Euclid

Ohio City Names Source:General

Free Trunk or Treat at Euclid City Hall Parking Lot: Friday, October 20 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

20. Fairlawn

Ohio City Names Source:General

Sunday, October 29 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

21. Fairview Park

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

22. Garfield Heights

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

23. Hudson

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

24. Lakewood

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

25. Lorain

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

26. Lorain

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

27. Macedonia

Ohio City Names Source:General

Trick or treat in Longwood Park: Saturday, October 14 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

28. Medina

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

29. Mentor

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

30. North Royalton

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

31. North Ridgeville

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

32. Norwalk

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

33.

34. Parma

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

35. Painesville

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

36. Plain Township

Ohio City Names Source:General

Saturday, October 28 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

37. Shaker Heights

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

38. Strongsville

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

39. Twinsburg

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

40. Valley View

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

41. Wadsworth

Ohio City Names Source:General

Saturday, October 28, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

42. Warrensville Heights

Ohio City Names Source:General

Trunk or Treat: Tuesday, October 24th from 6 – 8 p.m.

43. Willoughby

Ohio City Names Source:General

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

RELATED TAGS

Cleveland Halloween trick-or-treat

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close