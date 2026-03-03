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Tensions are rising in the WNBA as players and league officials continue negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement. At the center of the debate is player compensation, with athletes pushing for salaries tied directly to league revenue, while ownership remains focused on a capped model with incentives. With growing visibility, new rival leagues, and increased endorsement opportunities, WNBA players are demanding a larger share of the league’s success. The outcome of this CBA could reshape the future of women’s basketball, influencing player movement, league expansion, and long-term financial structure.

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