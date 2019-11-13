Robyn Crawford & Whitney Houston Was Going To Jump Wendy!? [VIDEO]

By now you would have to be living under a rock, if you haven’t heard that Whitney Houston’s BFF, Robyn Crawford, the BFF that rumors had been swirling around forever about the nature of Robyn and Whitney’s ‘relationship’, has dropped a new book, A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston, and she spilled the tea everyone has been wanting to talk a sip of of. According to Robyn Crawford she and Whitney Houston had a physical relationship.

But today Robyn Crawford sat down with the Queen of tea parties to answer some of the questions that Robyn has kept close to her vest. But the one serving of tea Wendy Williams wasn’t expecting was when Robyn Crawford said that she and Whitney were going to come and pay the radio shade Queen a visit to get her straight. Plus Robyn told Wendy the reason why now for a tell all book.

Check out the video below