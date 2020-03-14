The First Confirmed Case of the Coronavirus in Columbus Has Been Announced

Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Saturday morning that the first confirmed case of the Coronavirus in Columbus is now being treated in isolation.
The unnamed 49-year-old man returned home to the metro on March 6th after cursing on the Carnival ship ‘Valor’ out of New Orleans. The man began experiencing symptoms of the virus the day after returning home.
Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts announced that the man is home in isolation and that Columbus Public Health has been in touch with people who were in contact with the man. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther stated that officials do not expect cases of community spread illness in the area.
It was also stated by Dr. Roberts that if needed, someone quarantined could have an officer placed outside of their come to ensure containment to keep the community safe.
If you feel sick you are urged to contact your health provider or go to the hospital for treatment. To get the latest updates on the Coronavirus click here.
