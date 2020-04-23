CLOSE
Hands Up, Let’s Go: Kirk Franklin Has Done It Again #iSMILE [VIDEO]

Kirk Franklin

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / The Detroit Praise Network

We are all in this together as we are at war with the COVID-19 pandemic and the pied piper of Gospel Music, Kirk Franklin, is leading the charge of upliftment with the help of some of the greatest voices in the music industry with is IGTV ‘I SMILE’ remix video.

Kirk Franklin is officially the greatest choir director to walk this planet.  Kirk Franklin put together a star studded choir, Leandria Johnson, Melvin Crispell III, Kelly Price, Jonathan McReynolds, Tyrese, Fantasia, Myron Butler, Melodie Nicole, DeeDee, Anthony Davis,  Jada Arnell, and Brittanny Anderson, performing live from their quarantined spaces to sing Kirk Franklin’s hit single I SMILE.  Kirk Franklin was able to compile their heavenly voices virtually, to create one choir, one sound.

Do you need a charge today as we continue to shelter in?

Hands up God’s Children, LET’s GO !!

Take a look at one of the greatest video’s circulating on social media of date, that has gone viral, Kirk Franklin and Friends, I Smile, below.

