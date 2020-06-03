Watch Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Just Mercy’ for Free

Did you see all the black, blank posts yesterday?

Tuesday a silent protest was held on social media platforms. #BlackOutTuesday to show solidarity for the need for justice reform and police accountability for the senseless deaths of people with brown skin at the hands of the ones that are supposed to protect and serve us, after the tragic death of George Floyd at the knee of an ex Minneapolis police officer that was caught on a video that went viral. For the 1st time the world got a solid education via social media on what has been going on between people of brown skin and police officers since the 1800’s sparking people of all colors to join in peaceful protest across the United States.

While most where blacking out there social media Warner Brothers took the opportunity to further peoples education on injustice by announcing that they will be offering Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Just Mercy’ for Free on streaming platforms for free for the month of June.

“We believe in the power of story. Just Mercy is one resource we can offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society,”

2019 movie ‘Just Mercy’ stars Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, is about a young African-American attorney who traveled to the south to represent an African-American man who was convicted of the 1986 murder of a white woman and deals with issues that are at the very forefront of the culture right now.

See the post below