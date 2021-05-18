LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Drops Mask Order For Those Fully Vaccinated

Attending one of Cleveland’s most popular destinations has now gotten a bit easier.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has announced that those who are fully vaccinated can now attend without wearing a mask.
However, according to a spokesperson, those who visit the zoo who are not vaccinated “will continue to be required to wear masks.”
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
The zoo still encourages social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups not in the same party.
Several exhibit areas will continue to operate in one-way directional flow to allow for social distancing.
The Cleveland Zoo is part of a growing list of attractions not only in the area, but also the entire state of Ohio, that is dropping requirements of facial coverings for those have received their COVID-19 vaccines.
As you can see though, physical distancing is still required for a safe and fun time.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Akron Beacon Journal and Getty Images