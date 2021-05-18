LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Drops Mask Order For Those Fully Vaccinated

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Attending one of Cleveland’s most popular destinations has now gotten a bit easier.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has announced that those who are fully vaccinated can now attend without wearing a mask.

However, according to a spokesperson, those who visit the zoo who are not vaccinated “will continue to be required to wear masks.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The zoo still encourages social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups not in the same party. Several exhibit areas will continue to operate in one-way directional flow to allow for social distancing.

The Cleveland Zoo is part of a growing list of attractions not only in the area, but also the entire state of Ohio, that is dropping requirements of facial coverings for those have received their COVID-19 vaccines.

As you can see though, physical distancing is still required for a safe and fun time.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Akron Beacon Journal and Getty Images