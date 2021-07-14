Busta Rhymes Will Be Doing A Free Special Pop Up In The Land

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Where all my line dancers at? Is there a line dance to Pass The Courvoisier? If not we are going to be making one up by the water in The Land that will be sure to cause a high wave alert on Lake Erie.

Tomorrow The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is going to rocking as Hip Hop legendary rapper Busta Rhymes is going to make Cleveland, jump, jump and act a fool as he is doing a special pop up at the Rock Hall for free with our own legendary Sam Sylk as the emcee for the special engagement that is going down, with a even more special NEW MUSIC, NEW ALBUM ALERT!!

Thats right — Thursday, July 15th at 2 p.m. 12 time Grammy Award Nominated, 49 year old Trevor George Smith Jr, AKA Busta Rhymes will be kickin down the Rock Hall doors with Rock Hall Chief Curator and Vice President of Curatorial Affairs, Nwaka Onwusa to discuss his iconic career as well as the recent release of his album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God with 93.1WZAK, with on-air personality Sam Sylk joining as emcee.

This free outdoor event will be held on the Rock Hall’s PNC Stage at Union Home Mortgage Plaza.

So be sure to SYLKY SLYD on down to 1100 E 9th St in the 2 1 6 tomorrow and Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See and chant Pass The Courvoisier ♫

Busta Rhymes’ coat and hat worn in the music video for his debut solo single “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check” will be on display in the Museum’s Hip Hop exhibit. The quintessential hit reached #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

For more information on tomorrow’s historical Hip-Hop event, CLICK HERE.

