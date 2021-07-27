CLOSE
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Simone Biles Out of Olympic Gymnastics Competition

With Biles out, the Americans face a tough road ahead against a Russian team determined to end the United States' 11-year win streak.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Superstars Of Gymnastics in London

Source: ATP/WENN.com / WENN

Another Olympic shocker: World-class champion Simone Biles was pulled from the team competition following a less-than-stellar performance on vault. The absence of Biles, considered by many to be the greatest gymnast of all time, puts the United States in a tough spot as Team Russia remains a fierce competitor in the fight toward gold.

|| RELATED: Maria Taylor Picked Up Her Ball And Went To The Olympics Via NBC [VIDEO] ||

|| RELATED: Cavaliers Star Kevin Love Will No Longer Take Part in the Summer Olympics ||

Biles’ vault ended with an off-balance landing, and she appeared to be in tears as she left the mat and exited the arena floor with a trainer from USA Gymnastics. She would later return, hands wrapped in preparation for the next discipline, but eventually changed back into her warmup outfit.

NBC reports that Biles was dealing with a “mental issue” not a physical one.

The Games have been marred by last minute changes, protests and cries from the public to cancel the event all together as the pandemic remains a serious threat in Tokyo, a city still reeling from the effects of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love pulled out of playing with Team USA.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Love’s reasoning for the withdrawal is due to the fact he isn’t at a high enough level of performance to compete in the Olympics. Love did miss 47 games this year due to injuries, including many of those because of a calf injury suffered early in the season.

“I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet,” Love said in a statement.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist
Former President Barack Obama Goes Kitesurfing In The Caribbean
15 photos
olympics , Simone Biles

Videos
Latest
US-VOTE-REGISTRATION-SPORTS-NBA
LOCAL NEWS: Akron Mural Honoring LeBron James Vandalized
 4 hours ago
07.27.21
10 items
10 Black Women Olympians Competing In The Tokyo…
 7 hours ago
07.27.21
Stacey Morris and Nena Ross Discuss Styling Hair…
 8 hours ago
07.27.21
Rolling Loud Miami 2021
DaBaby Is Responding To Be Dragged For Rolling…
 8 hours ago
07.27.21
Exclusives
Close