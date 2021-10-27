- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland to Welcome Back Secretary Marcia Fudge on Oct. 29

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
HUD Tour in Virginia

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Former U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge is coming back to her familiar stomping grounds this week.

Fudge, who is now the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary, is expected to appear on Oct. 29 for an event that will highlight a new living development area on Cleveland’s east side.

It is a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Woodhill Homes project in the Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

In May 2021, HUD awarded the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority and the city of Cleveland a $35 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant.

The grant will be used to implement the city’s Buckeye/Woodhill transformation plan, which includes new housing, streets, public space and programming.

Joining Fudge on stage will be Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority CEO Jeffery K. Patterson in addition to other area “elected officials and housing developers” as mentioned in a press release.

Look for the event to take place at Woodhill Homes on Buckeye Road at 1 p.m.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Tom Williams and Getty Images

Black Twitter Celebrates Marcia Fudge’s ‘Black Auntie Energy’ During Viral Press Conference Moment
12 photos

Videos
Latest
Entertainment Streaming Apps Amid Pandemic Stay-At-Home Orders

‘Tiger King’ Returns For Another Season with New…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70
NBCUniversal's 73rd Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

NeNe Say’s Cynthia Bailey Didn’t Show Up For…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Drug Supplier Pleads Guilty To Supplying Mac Miller’s…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Lil Nas X’s Dad Puts On Cape To…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close