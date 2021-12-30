According to NBC4i, Gov. Mike DeWine reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio have reached their highest point of the pandemic.
DeWine said that the Ohio Hospital Association is reporting 5,356 patients. Last week, he called up members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals with staffing shortages, and on Wednesday, he provided an update on those efforts.
DeWine added that since June 1, Ohio data shows that 92.5% of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- March 4: New Edition with Charlie Wilson & Jodeci!!
- Black Excellence NYE Celebration
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- The Bijou Star Files: Mourning The Death Of Rapper Young Dolph
- Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Revealed! Marlo Hampton Gets A Peach! [WATCH]
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported
- Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “New Year’s Resolutions” | Episode 48
- Michael Vick: I’m Very Thankful For What John Madden Did For Me
- Cleveland Metropolitan School District Returns To Remote Learning [VIDEO]
- Black Mother Receives Mixed Reactions After Gifting Her Kids A Vending Machine For Christmas
- Guess How Much Ice Cube Offered Chris Tucker for ‘Friday’ Sequel
- White ‘Educator’ Offers ‘White Wellbeing’ Course Rejecting ‘Anti-White Propaganda’ By Teaching Pro-White Propaganda
- Omicron COVID-19 Cases On The Rise Hitting Record-Breaking Numbers In One Day
Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com