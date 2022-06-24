According to NBC4i, Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill has now become law in the state, according to Attorney General Dave Yost.
A judge ruled in Attorney General Dave Yost‘s favor after his office filed a motion in federal court to dissolve the injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Ohio Heartbeat Bill was signed into law in April 2019. A federal judge blocked the implementation of the bill 3 months later.
Yost says the ruling was based on the “now overruled precedents of Roe and Casey.”
The Heartbeat Bill prohibits abortions after the first detectable fetal heartbeat, which can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Watch: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addresses Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
- Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill becomes law
- Justin Timberlake Apologizes To D.C. For His Attempt To ‘Beat His Feet’
- Jan 6th Committee Subpoenaed Trump Documentary Before It Could Drop
- Hot Spot: Here’s What Happened At Omarion & Mario’s Verzuz + Eva Presents At The BET Awards [WATCH]
- The Bijou Star Files: Kyle Rittenhouse Is Still Playing With Guns
- SEE VIDEO: Was Omarion’s Watermelon Eating At Verzuz Sexy Or Cringe? [WATCH]
- Michelle Obama Shares Thoughts On The Overturning Of Roe v. Wade, Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’
- Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade To Make Abortion Unconstitutional
- Comcast And Faceforward Productions Bring Docuseries, ‘The Black Beauty Effect’ to Xfinity
Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill becomes law was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com