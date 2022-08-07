Kareem Hunt Asks Browns to Trade Him

CLOSE

As if the Cleveland Browns don’t have enough on their plate with newly acquired Deshaun Watson’s fate hanging in the balance, now stud running back Kareem Hunt has asked for a trade.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have denied his request.

Hunt has been sitting out of team activities at training camp in hopes of applying pressure to the Browns. Before news of his trade request, the RB wanted a new contract from the Browns.

The 27-year-old back, born in Elyria, Ohio, has one year remaining on his contract. He’s set to earn $1.35 million in base salary but can reach over $4 million in incentives.

For Browns fans, this news couldn’t come at a worse time. With QB Watson’s pending suspension, uncertainty at the QB position has has dampened the expectations for a team now two seasons removed from it’s first playoff birth in 18 years.

There is hope that the front office can find a middle ground with Hunt, who understands how significant his role is after playing in only eight games a season ago. Tight End David Njoku demanded a trade in 2020, but this offseason agreed to a contract that makes him one of the highest paid at his position around the league.

