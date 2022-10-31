Here Are Tonight’s Trick-or-Treat Times For Northeast Ohio

What’s your favorite Halloween candy?!
Tonight (October 31) is prime time for trick-or-treating across the country, and Northeast Ohio is no different.
Thousands of kids across the area will set out in search of their favorite treats in just a few hours. Keep reading to see what time trick-or-treating starts in your neighborhood!
This list was originally published by FOX 8.
RELATED: Cleveland: East Tech Senior Arrested, Brings AR-15 Rifle in School
RELATED: Will Ohio schools require COVID-19 vaccines next year?
Here are a few of the times, and click the link to FOX 8 at the end of the post if you don’t see your city listed here. All times listed are for tonight (October 31) only.
Bedford
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Euclid
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Garfield Heights
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Parma
6 to 8 p.m.
Shaker Heights
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Warrensville Heights
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
To see the full list, please [click here].