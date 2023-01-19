Flo Rida accused Celsius Energy Drink of cutting him out of millions of dollars in earnings, and yesterday a jury in Florida finally agreed with him.
Flo Rida was awarded $82.6 million in a lawsuit that claimed the Florida-based energy drink company breached a contract that ran from 2014 to 2018. His argument was that, after coming on as an endorser, the company claimed not to be having high enough sales. He says that he was also promised 1% ownership, something that he never saw either.
In a statement from Flo Rida after the verdict, he said “This was a long journey, but we prevailed. From the start, I only wanted what I worked for, nothing more, nothing less.”
Via NBC News...
During closing arguments, Flo Rida’s attorney John Uustal said his client had not sought a specific dollar amount in his lawsuit but the 1% ownership he was promised.
In a separate statement, Uustal said that he and his client relied on the jury to navigate the “complicated legal issues” involved in the case.
To read the entire NBC News reports, [click here].
With so much scrutiny surrounding the legal system in this country, it’s nice to see a win for someone other than big business for a change. To wrap up his statement Flo Rida’s lawyer concluded, “I’m glad, in this case, the jury concluded that Flo Rida should get what he worked for.”
Flo Rida Wins $82 Million From Celsius Energy Drink Lawsuit was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com