Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why.

As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed.

Dollar General was also recently fined nearly $400 thousand for hazardous work conditions. This brings the total fines for similar instances to one of Ohio’s largest retailers to more than $1 million since 2017.

There is no word on when the stores will reopen, however employee in Columbus confirmed to NBC4 that they were instructed not to let any customers in as they update store prices.

Ohio claims to have at least 12 registered complaints of customers seeing prices on the shelf that didn’t match what they were forced to pay at the register.

If you shop at Dollar General have you ever experienced any of this?

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.