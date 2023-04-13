Cleveland Browns, FirstEnergy, Mutually End Naming Rights Agreement

The Cleveland Browns have played on a field named FirstEnergy Stadium since 2013. After 10 years, the field will be called something different.
Today it was announced that the Browns and FirstEnergy Corp. mutually agreed to end their stadium rights agreement. The field name will return to what it was when it was originally built in 1999, Cleveland Browns Stadium.
From the Cleveland Browns website:
“Together with the Browns, we have worked to enrich our communities while increasing awareness of FirstEnergy as an energy leader. Since we signed this agreement ten years ago, our priorities have shifted as the company evolved from a competitive energy supplier to a regulated utility, and as a result, our corporate initiatives must also evolve,” said John Somerhalder, interim president and CEO.
To see their entire official announcement, [click here].
The partnership with FirstEnergy Corp. has spanned more than 20 years.
So, how do we feel about the new, old, name for the Browns stadium – Cleveland Browns Stadium!?
