$1.6M Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio Still Unclaimed!

If you regularly play the lottery you may want to check on some recent entries. One lucky, or unlucky, person out there won over $1 million last Saturday, but they still haven’t claimed their prize!

According to FOX 8, the winning lottery ticket was sold at Schild’s IGA in Grafton, Ohio. If you know someone who lives there you may want to give them a call.

As of Tuesday, no one had claimed the prize.

The $1.6 million prize is an annuity, offering a payment stream of approximately $53,333 a year for 30 years before taxes, according to the release.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 9-12-23-33-43-44.

According to their report, the winning lottery ticket has to be presented within 180 days from the draw date… or the winner will lose out on a big payout!

