A pair of teenagers have reportedly been charged for their roles in the Downtown Cleveland shooting that happened over the weekend.
On Saturday, not long after the annual tree lighting ceremony at Public Square, chaos ensued as shots were fired into a crowd of teenagers. FOX 8 reports that a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old are still recovering from those gunshots.
Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with a host of crimes, including carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
From FOX 8:
Ward 3 Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack, along with Deemer, applauded the swift police response. McCormack said he supports a call from his colleague Councilman Mike Polensek, chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee, for the Ohio State Highway Patrol to begin city patrols. However, he cautioned there was already a strong police presence in the area on Saturday.
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
The Latest:
- The Bijou Star Files: 50 Cent Drops Diddy Butt Pattin Jay-Z Video
- Derek Chauvin’s Family Is Upset, Prison Say’s They’re Committed To Him
- T.I. Brought The Falcons Out While Ludacris Dropped In For Hip Hop 50
- Teens Charged For Public Square Shooting In Cleveland
- Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Debut Jersey Sells For $762K
- Hot and Trending: Dwight Howard, Diddy, and More!
- T.I.’s Son King Goes Live During Their Family Scuffle
- ‘The Blackening’ Sequel Is Happening: Here’s What We Know
- ‘Authentic’ Was The Word Of The Year In 2023, According to Merriam-Webster
- Small Doses Podcast: Actor Taye Diggs Reveals Broadway Role Was Key To Growth Post-Divorce
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Snoop Dogg Says He’s Done Smoking Weed, X Calls Cap!
-
OKC Thunnder’s Josh Giddey Under Investigation For Alleged Relationship With A Minor, X Users Are Dunking On Him
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Will and Duane Martin Entanglement Claim
-
Win 4 Tickets To See Katt Williams! Plus, Meet-N-Greet Passes To The Show!
-
Will Smith Allegedly Got Busy With Duane Martin, According To Former Assistant