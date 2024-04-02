Salute! Browns Sign Former Glenville High School Graduate

When we say Clevelanders look after each other, this is what we mean.
The Cleveland Browns have signed cornerback and former Glenville High School graduate Justin Hardee Sr.
Hardee made the NFL’s Pro Bowl in 2022. He’s been in the league for seven years and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He’s been with the New York Jets for the last three seasons.
No information regarding Hardee’s role with the Browns or details of his contract has been released.
Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their report CLICK HERE.
