Listen Live
Entertainment

Salute! Browns Sign Former Glenville High School Graduate

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
NFL: JAN 07 Browns at Bengals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

When we say Clevelanders look after each other, this is what we mean.

The Cleveland Browns have signed cornerback and former Glenville High School graduate Justin Hardee Sr.

Hardee made the NFL’s Pro Bowl in 2022. He’s been in the league for seven years and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He’s been with the New York Jets for the last three seasons.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

No information regarding Hardee’s role with the Browns or details of his contract has been released.

Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their report CLICK HERE.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Cleveland Browns Make Stunning Trade For Wide Receiver
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
5 photos

RELATED TAGS

Browns Cleveland

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Lizzo Gives Post Of Resignation ‘I Quit’….I Didn’t Sign Up for This Sh–‘

Mature woman having breakfast on the balcony at home
Menopause

Listen: Dr. Rachel Pope on the Nature of Menopause

Entertainment

Beyonce’ Gives K. Michelle Her Flowers For Her First Country Album

Entertainment News

Johnny Manziel Talks About Regretting Dissing LBJ In His 216 Days

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Entertainment

Jeezy Seeks to Seal Divorce Documents with Jeannie Mai

Entertainment News

Mo’Nique Said “F**k Them Kids”, Her Kid Has A Response

Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Danita Harris Is A ‘GO!’ At WKYC

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close