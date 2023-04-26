Stark County Gun Store Robbed Before Dawn With Stolen Kia

CLOSE

Four suspects in Stark County are responsible for crashing a Kia into a gun storefront before taking several firearms. Police say they were in and out in two minutes.

The crime occurred at D&D Precision and Delong Lures in Canal Fulton, Ohio. Police say the criminals wore masks and used a stolen Kia Soul to crash into the store.

Within just two minutes, the suspects left the scene in another vehicle.

Investigators say the KIA had been stolen from a residence in the city earlier that night.

In a Facebook post, D&D Precision said the business is closed for now. It is set to reopen officially on May 2.

Police are requesting that anyone with information about the crime to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

