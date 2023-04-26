News

Stark County Gun Store Robbed Before Dawn With Stolen Kia

Published on April 26, 2023

Source: General / Radio One

Four suspects in Stark County are responsible for crashing a Kia into a gun storefront before taking several firearms. Police say they were in and out in two minutes.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

The crime occurred at D&D Precision and Delong Lures in Canal Fulton, Ohio. Police say the criminals wore masks and used a stolen Kia Soul to crash into the store.

From FOX 8:

Within just two minutes, the suspects left the scene in another vehicle.

Investigators say the KIA had been stolen from a residence in the city earlier that night.

In a Facebook post, D&D Precision said the business is closed for now. It is set to reopen officially on May 2.

To finish this story from FOX 8, [click here]

Police are requesting that anyone with information about the crime to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

