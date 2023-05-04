McDonald’s is Offering Free Meals to Healthcare Workers

CLOSE

National Nurses Week runs from May 6-12 and McDonald’s is getting in on the fun.

The world’s most popular fast-food restaurant will offer healthcare workers free meals on May 12!

That’s right! If you work in healthcare you’re eligible to receive a free “Thank You Meal” from McDonald’s on May 12!

It’s important to note that there are limited free items available on this day. Keep reading to find out if your favorite Mickey D’s meal made the list! The deal will be available across Northeast Ohio in participating restaurants.

From FOX 8:

Healthcare workers with a valid ID can choose from a breakfast meal featuring an Egg McMuffin or Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit, hash brown, and any size soft drink, coffee, or tea, or a meal consisting of a Double Cheeseburger or 6pc Chicken McNugget, small fry, and any size soft drink, coffee, or tea.

The offers are valid at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Northeast Ohio via drive-thru or carry-out.

To read the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].

