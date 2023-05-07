Nicolas Gilbert, Son of Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert, Has Passed Away

CLOSE

Nicolas Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, passed away Saturday (May 6). He was 26.

This story was initially reported by FOX 8.

Nicolas was born with neurofibromatosis, a genetic condition that causes tumors to develop on nerve tissue.

From FOX 8:

“He was loved and cherished by many people including his parents, Daniel Gilbert and Jennifer Gilbert; his siblings, Grant of Gracie, AJ and Nash Gilbert; his grandparents, Shirley, Samuel Gilbert, Murk Goddard, Pamela and Robert Feldman; and his aunts and uncles, Gary (Charlotte Gilbert), Kevin (Robin Goddard), Andrea Gilbert, Richard (Patti Gilbert), Paul (Desiree Marz) and Alicia Fox. He was also cherished by many loving cousins, friends, and devoted doctors, nurses, and caregivers,” the obituary read in part.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

Rest in peace to Nicolas Gilbert. Our prayers and condolences are with his family and friends.