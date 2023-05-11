$5,000 Reward Offered in Case of Missing Cleveland EMS Worker

CLOSE

Lachelle Jordan, 30, has been missing since Saturday, and Crimestoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her safe recovery.

Jordan is considered endangered as her disappearance occurred just days before she was set to deliver key testimony in a criminal rape case. After Jordan went missing police arrested the suspect in that case, Michael Stennett, 65.

Stennett has also been accused, by Jordan, of following and stalking her, though police at this time are not connecting him to her disappearance.

Jordan’s family held a vigil yesterday in hopes of inspiring new information that could lead to her recovery.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

In January, Lachelle, who hit the streets as a Cleveland EMS worker in February, received a court protection order against Stennett, claiming he was intimidating her.

The order claimed that Stennett would linger outside her house, even showing up at her job on emergency scenes multiple times.

Although police towed away three of Stennett’s cars, they say right now, they are not connecting him to Lachelle’s disappearance.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to Jordan’s safe return to her family.

FOX 8 has been following the story. To see their latest report, [click here].

