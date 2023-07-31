Akron: 5 Teenagers Arrested For Brutal Armed Robbery

Five teenagers have been arrested after an 18-year-old was attacked and robbed while walking in Akron over the weekend.
The victim told police he was approached by the individuals near W. Thornton and Main Streets on Saturday evening. He claims that at least one of them had a gun. He was beaten and robbed of his belongings before the teens – ranging from age 13 to 17 – fled on foot.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
Responding officers located the suspected teens at a home in the 700 block of Dunbar Drive. Police say they recovered a handgun possibly used in the robbery and arrested the teens without incident. The teens were charged with aggravated robbery and assault.
At this time no motive for the assault has been made public. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
