USPS Hiring Hundreds In Cleveland At $22 An Hour

If you need a job in Cleveland, the United States Postal Service may be an excellent place to start. They’re currently hiring and offering a starting wage of about $22 an hour.

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and businesses nationwide are beefing up their rosters in preparation for the added work.

The USPS announced they’ll be adding 300 employees. In order to be considered, you’ll need an acceptable driving record and the freedom to work weekends and holidays.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

Applications can only be submitted online, but the hiring hub will be set up so applicants can talk to human resources personnel if they have any questions.

According to the USPS website, the benefits include multiple health and life insurance choices, retirement plans, vacation time, sick leave and qualifying education assistance.

The hiring hub is located at the USPS Administrative Building, 2200 Orange Ave, Cleveland, OH 44101.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

To apply for open positions with the USPS CLICK HERE.