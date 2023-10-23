Baby Girl Born At Browns/Colts Game

CLOSE

As the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts engaged in a surprising back-and-forth battle on the field, one lucky baby girl opened her eyes for the first time right outside the stadium!

The Browns won the game 39-38 but were hardly the biggest winners at Lucas Oil Stadium.

According to FOX 59, the baby was born just 20 minutes into the game. The child’s mother is reportedly the cousin of Browns wide receiver David Bell.

Kareem Butler, Bell’s mom, said that the baby was due in just a few days and that the child’s mother went into labor while crossing the street to the stadium.

Major congrats to the baby girl and her loving family!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To read the entire FOX 59 report CLICK HERE.