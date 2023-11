Thanksgiving Turkey Drive 2023

CLEVELAND….ITS THAT TIME OF YEAR AGAIN…..93.1WZAK AND DJ STEPH FLOSS PRESENTS THE 11TH ANNUAL “A GOOD THANKSGIVING TURKEY GIVEAWAY”. JOIN US SATURDAY NOVEMBER 18TH STARTING AT 10:00A AT CLEVELAND COLLEGE PREP ON FLEET AVE AND THEN AT 2PM AT WHITNEY YOUNG SCHOOL ON HARVARD AVE … WE WILL BE GIVING AWAY OVER 1,000 TURKEYS OVER THE WEEKEND! IT’S A GOOD THANKSGIVING BROUGHT TO YOU BY ACCEL SCHOOLS, THE STEPH FLOSS FOUNDATION AND 93.1WZAK.