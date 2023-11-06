Tuesday Is Election Day In Ohio: Here’s What You Need To Know

CLOSE

General election day is tomorrow, November 7. There are plenty of key issues that Ohio voters will decide, so keep reading to see a few highlights of tomorrow’s historic day.

For starters, make sure your registration is up to date. To do that CLICK HERE.

Also, have you moved recently? Do you know where you’re supposed to vote? To check your voting location CLICK HERE.

According to FOX 8, acceptable forms of ID to ensure you’ll be allowed to vote are the following:

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

Here are a few key issues in tomorrow’s general election:

Issue 1 – When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, Americans’ constitutional right to abortion was left in the hands of the state. For a deep dive into what a yes or no vote would mean for Issue 1 CLICK HERE.

Issue 2 – The legalization of recreational marijuana will be voted on in tomorrow’s election as well. For a deep dive into the intricacies of this decision CLICK HERE.

Issue 38 – A charter amendment, Issue 38 would allow residents of Cleveland to declare where a portion of the city’s nearly $2 billion budget could be spent.

