South Euclid Lyndhurst Principal Dies After Cancer Battle

A high school principal in the South Euclid Lyndhurst school district has died following a battle with cancer, it’s been reported.

Michael Fording, 46, was Brush High School’s principal for two years. He passed away after a battle with colorectal cancer, which he’d just learned about in June.

South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools released a statement on their website. To read it in its entirety CLICK HERE.

The following is a portion of the statement from the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools website:

With mournful and heavy collective hearts, the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools shares the sad news of the passing of Michael Fording, the beloved principal of Charles F. Brush High School. Mr. Fording’s battle with cancer was waged courageously and publicly over these last several months, following an unexpected diagnosis this past summer. During the journey that Mike was compelled to endure, his interpersonal demeanor never changed, always flashing a smile to his students and his staff, despite the hardships he faced. The stamina he conjured to withstand the harshest of treatments intended to extend the prognosis will forever be an inspiration to all who walked alongside him. When hundreds of members of the school family organized a benefit 1-mile walk and 5-kilometer run, endearingly named the 5K for Fording, to raise awareness and funds for colon cancer prevention, he looked upon the turnout with a grateful grin, and said, “I love these people.”

Radio One Cleveland extends condolences to Michael Fording’s family, friends and school community members.

