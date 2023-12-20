Ohio Massage Parlor Raided By Cops Who Suspect ‘Sex-For-Pay’

It’s been reported that Aloha Spa – a massage parlor in Ashtabula, Ohio – was recently raided by cops who suspect sex-for-pay and other illegal activity.
The raid was conducted by the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office. This story was initially reported by FOX 8.
Aloha Spa is located at 2048 E. Prospect Road in Ashtabula, and the raid went down on Tuesday.
From FOX 8:
Investigators said they discovered evidence that the spa was conducting a sex-for-pay operation out of a commercial property owned by ALVA LLC.
During the execution of the search warrant, investigators said they seized documents, financial records, and more than $10,000 in cash.
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
