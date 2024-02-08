CLOSE

The Cleveland Browns May Leave Cleveland Again, Per Report

The Cleveland Browns reportedly may be moving the team’s game facility outside of Downtown Cleveland.

The Haslam Sports Group has been considering the purchase of 176 acres in Brook Park. Cleveland Magazine states their sources say the agreement to buy the land has already been put in place.

If the Browns were to leave the city of Cleveland it would be the second it happened in the franchise’s 78-year history.

FOX 8 reports that the Browns are cautiously approaching their stadium upgrade project. No decision has been made as to whether they’ll renovate the current venue or look to build something new.

The 176 acres in Brook Park is about 1000 feet from Cleveland Hopkins Airport and nine miles from Downtown Cleveland.

From FOX 8:

The I-Team also reached out to Brook Park Mayor Ed Orcutt. When asked what he has heard about the Browns ownership buying a big block of property in Brook Park, he said, “Nothing.”

The mayor added the Browns have not approached the City of Brook Park or the planning commission there about any project.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

Other questions have also come to light in regard to what the Browns should do with their new stadium. Many suggest that Cleveland should consider at least adding a retractable dome. The ability to keep out snow and weather could enable the Haslams to host more events, including the NCAA basketball tournament, major concerts, and possibly even a Super Bowl.

