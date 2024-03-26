CLOSE

Arnold Schwarzenegger Treated At Cleveland Clinic: “Doing Great”

If anyone tries to tell you that Cleveland doesn’t have some of the world’s best hospitals, just tell them that we’re good enough to fix the Terminator.

Really.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former bodybuilder, actor, model, and California governor has a procedure done at Cleveland Clinic on Monday (March 18).

Schwarzenegger received surgery to get a pacemaker, as he announced on his podcast, Arnold’s Pump Club.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

“(I) became a little bit more of a machine,” joked 76-year-old Schwarzenegger. “Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery. I want to thank my whole team at the Cleveland Clinic. All of the doctors and nurses took amazing care of me and made the surgery as painless as possible.”

The former professional bodybuilder was open in the podcast about his health and a genetic heart issue that has required multiple surgeries over the years.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

It wasn’t the first time Schwarzenegger had visited Cleveland Clinic. In 2020 he also had a similar procedure.

According to medical professionals, pacemakers help stabilize heart rhythms that are irregular and helps prevent problems that can disrupt or endanger a life.

Cleveland Clinic is the World’s Number 2 Ranked Hospital

