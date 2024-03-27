Juvenile Releases “400 Degreez” Music Video 25 Years Later

CLOSE

After 25 years, Juvenile finally releases his “400 Degreez” music video. Fans celebrate the momentous occasion, sharing their reactions to the video online. Watch the video and read more about Juvenile’s success over the years thanks to the 1998 album.

The New Orleans rapper gave fans the biggest gift to celebrate his third studio album 400 Degreez. Juvenile dropped an official music video for the title track of his magnum opus nearly three decades after its initial release. The project first debuted on November 3, 1998. It went on to become 4x platinum, selling over 4 million copies.

The official video shares some of the statistics to open and educate fans on its success.

“On November 3, 1998 Juvenile released his 3rd studio album 400 Degreez. The album went on to be certified 4x platinum having sold over 4 million copies,” a statement reads at the beginning of the video.

Despite the music video arriving decades later, fans are ecstatic about the unexpected release.

In the video, the message that opened the video continued to express how this groundbreaking album became Juvenile’s best-selling project as a solo artist.

“This visual is a celebration of the 25th Anniversary of this monumental achievement,” the statement continued in the video.

The video also featured his fellow NOLA native Mannie Fresh, who produced every song on the 400 Degreez album. The album was a big part of Juvenile’s success and the entire Cash Money Records label, helping them achieve national success. Juvenile’s hit album also features his other hit records “Ha” and a classic to this day, “Back That Azz Up.”

The Recording Industry Association of America certified Juvenile’s 400 Degreez as 4x-platinum in December 2000. “Back That Azz Up” received a Gold plaque from the RIAA as well.

Juvenile released many other albums, including 1999’s Tha G-Code and 2003’s Juve the Great. He also collaborated with Lil Wayne, B.G. and Turk to release music as Cash Money’s Hot Boys. Still, 400 Degreez is most beloved project to date.

Congrats, Juve! Happy Anniversary to 400 Degreez!

Watch the official video below:

