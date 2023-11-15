Browns News: Deshaun Watson Out For The Season

CLOSE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the remainder of the year. He’ll soon receive season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his shoulder suffered in Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

The injury occurred during last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Watson actually sustained two injuries in the contest. One of them was a high ankle sprain. The other resulted in discomfort in his right shoulder which ultimately led to the discovery of a broken bone.

After receiving an MRI on Monday it’s been determined that Watson needs immediate surgery to repair the damage.

Per a statement from the Cleveland Browns: “Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half. An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid. Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns’ Head Physician, James Voos, MD, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, MD, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage.”

With Watson out, the Browns are expected to start backup PJ Walker for the remainder of the season.

The Browns are coming off their biggest win of the year with a last comeback win against the Ravens on Sunday. Deshaun went a perfect 14-14 in the second half, wiping a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit with just seconds on the clock. Through that game, Watson battled through the injuries in route to his best game in a Browns uniform.

Up next the Browns have another division showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Sunday afternoon.

