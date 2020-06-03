The Bijou Star Files: ‘Just Mercy’, Cleveland Extends Curfew Through June 5

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 3, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Cleveland extends curfew restrictions through Friday, June 5

The City of Cleveland announced on Tuesday it has extended its curfew restrictions through Friday. Read More

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll make proposals to combat racial disparity and improve police activities

At his daily press briefing on Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine discussed the state of race relations in Ohio, particularly as they relate to interactions with police. Read More

Ohio intends to have K-12 schools start in the fall, Gov. Mike DeWine announces

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that the state fully intends to have K-12 schools return to class in the fall. Read More

Wuhan tests 10 million people for coronavirus, finds few infections

The testing identified just 300 positive cases, all of whom had no symptoms. Read More

‘Just Mercy’ is free to watch in June to encourage education on ‘systemic racism’

Warner Bros. is offering free rentals of ‘Just Mercy’ as a resource for those ‘interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society.’ Read More

We believe in the power of story. #JustMercy is one resource we can offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, #JustMercy will be available to rent for free on digital platforms in the US. @eji_org pic.twitter.com/3B2IHMNk7E — Just Mercy (@JustMercyFilm) June 2, 2020

The Six Atlanta Officers Seen Dragging Two College Students Out Of Their Vehicle Are Facing Multiple Criminal Charges

The two college students caught the attention of the nation after footage of their arrest in Atlanta showed six officers using excessive force. Those officers are now facing a number of criminal charges! Read More

Bank of America Pledges $1 Billion to Help Combat Racial and Economic

Bank of America pledged $1 billion on Tuesday to help communities across the country address economic and racial inequality. Read More

Minneapolis Police Department Under Civil Rights Investigation

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has filed a complaint against the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. Read More

Amanda Seales Is NOT Returning to ‘The Real,’ Says She Didn’t Renew Her Contract [Video]

Amanda Seales’ time at ‘The Real’ has come to an end. Read More

Wendy Williams Returns To Social Media Amid Hiatus From Her Talk Show Due To Graves’ Disease

Wendy Williams has returned to social media after taking a break from her talk show due to suffering from Graves’ disease. Wendy Williams announced her return to her media platforms by sharing an Image of herself outside wearing a face mask and holding a copy of the Daily News. Read More

NYPD Heard Telling Officers to ‘Shoot Those Motherf*ckers’ and Run Over Protesters on Leaked Scanner Audio [Video]

NYPD officers allegedly urged police to shoot and run over protesters — all over the citywide police scanner. Read More

DC Man Rahul Dubey Shelters 70 Protesters In His Home from Cops [Video]

“I love this f–king country, and I love it because what’s going on in my house right now.” Read More

Texas High School Accused of Discriminating Against Black Student Kienjanae Hooper for Having Braids, Refuses to Let Her Walk at Graduation [Exclusive]

A Texas High School has come under fire for discriminating against one of its students. Read More

24-Year-Old Man Killed Trying to Blow Up ATM Machine in Philadelphia

Several cash machines were destroyed by explosives overnight. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD DAUGHTER’S MOTHER GETS EMOTIONAL …He Won’t Get to Walk Gianna Down the Aisle!!!

The mother of George Floyd’s daughter is coming to grips with the fact he’s going to miss every milestone in their child’s life … and it’s heart wrenching to see…Read More

KOBE BRYANTMURALS UNTOUCHED AMID L.A. CHAOS… Vanessa Appreciative

Despite nearly a full week of chaos, looting and vandalism in L.A. … one thing has remained untouched in the city — street art dedicated to remembering Kobe Bryant. Read More

Chinese Influencers Called Out For Serious Case Of Catfishing

Chinese Influencer Coeyyy and her friend, were outed by Facebook user Ex.Treme after posting heavily altered photos on the Chinese social media platform, Xiaohonghshu. Read More

”Surviving R.Kelly” Producer Dream Hampton Set To Direct Black Wall Street Series

Amid the countrywide protests seeking justice against the police officers involved in George Floyd’s death, executive producer Dream Hampton has announced a new Black Wall Street series in the works. Hampton is known for her work as the executive producer of ’Surviving R.Kelly,’ Read More

#WendysIsOverParty Trends After Wendy’s CEO Donates Over $400,000 to Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign

Fast-food chain Wendy’s is the target of social media backlash after it was discovered that the chain has donated over $440,000 to Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. The hashtag #WendysIsOverParty began to trend in support of boycotting the popular restaurant. Read More

Cleveland poised to declare racism a public health crisis with deep impact on society

The coronavirus pandemic has illuminated health disparities between blacks and whites that illustrate the need for the city of Cleveland to declare racism a public health crisis, advocates said Monday. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: