Uber Eats Driver Caught Stealing Tips From Sam Sylk’s Restaurant

We Know Times Are Hard… But Damn

Look, we know things are tight for a lot of people. Dealing with this pandemic and everything that comes along with it has made it easier than ever to find ourselves a little light on cash.

But that doesn’t give you a license to steal.

An unknown Uber Eats driver was caught red-handed nabbing a few dollars that weren’t hers from one of our very own Sam Sylk‘s Chicken and Fish restaurants. Check out the video and be sure to comment with any tips to who this mystery person is.

With the prices on food and food delivery going through the roof, this could be one of the unfortunate reasons why!

