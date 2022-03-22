CLOSE
We Know Times Are Hard… But Damn
Look, we know things are tight for a lot of people. Dealing with this pandemic and everything that comes along with it has made it easier than ever to find ourselves a little light on cash.
But that doesn’t give you a license to steal.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
An unknown Uber Eats driver was caught red-handed nabbing a few dollars that weren’t hers from one of our very own Sam Sylk‘s Chicken and Fish restaurants. Check out the video and be sure to comment with any tips to who this mystery person is.
With the prices on food and food delivery going through the roof, this could be one of the unfortunate reasons why!
The Latest:
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!
- Prayers: WZAK Radio Legend Lynn Tolliver Jr. Has Passed
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Revealed! Marlo Hampton Gets A Peach! [WATCH]
- Uber Eats Driver Caught Stealing Tips From Sam Sylk’s Restaurant
- Teenager Shot in Cleveland Heights’ Cain Park
- Klan-ish Couple Charged In Murder Of Justin Peoples
- The Bijou Star Files: We’re About To Experience A 6 Month Power Withdrawal
- Rapper Pusha T Drops A Mickey D’s Diss Track For Arby’s !? [VIDEO]
- New Music: Keyshia Cole featuring Antonio Brown !?? [VIDEO]
- Accused Rapist May Try To Primary Cori Bush
- SCOTUS Nomination Gives Black Law Students 'Hope'
- Confirmation Hearing Highlights Importance Of Public Defenders
- Kyle Rittenhouse's Crying Meme Suggests Tears Were Fake