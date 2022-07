Family prepares to lay Jayland Walker to rest

CLOSE

According to NBC4i, the family of Jayland Walker is preparing to lay him to rest on Wednesday and calling on the community for prayers and peace.

Funeral services for Jayland will be held Wednesday at Akron Civic Theatre, 182 South Main Street.

There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.

The service will be livestreamed and followed by a press conference at 3 p.m.

