Cleveland’s ‘Free’ Stamp Creator Died Yesterday

CLOSE

Claes Oldenburg, the infamous designer of the ‘Free’ stamp in Cleveland’s Willard Park, died yesterday in Manhattan. He was 93.

This story was originally published by FOX 8.

Born in Sweden, Oldenburg spent decades enthralled with bringing life to seemingly lifeless objects. He has works of art spread throughout the country, from Cleveland to Philadelphia, and even New York City.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

VIA | FOX 8

Pop artist Claes Oldenburg, who designed Cleveland’s iconic “Free” Stamp sculpture, has died at age 93.

He was known for turning the mundane into the monumental through his outsized sculptures of a baseball bat, a clothespin and other objects. The “Free” Stamp was installed in Willard Park in October of 1991.

Oldenburg died Monday morning in Manhattan, according to his daughter, Maartje Oldenburg. He had been in poor health since falling and breaking his hip a month ago.

Finish this story [here]

The Latest: