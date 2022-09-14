Ohio Man Sentenced For Trying to Kill His Mother at Grandparents’ Grave

CLOSE

David Shuler, 20, has been sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for the attempted murder of his own mother.

According to testimony, Shuler shot his mother four times after convincing her to go to Salem Center Cemetery. Her grandparents are reported to have been buried there.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

Court documents say while hugging his mother at the gravesite just before 4 a.m., Shuler shot her in the abdomen with a pistol. He then shot her in the back as she fled toward the vehicle, according to Stanley. The prosecuting attorney’s office says as the victim began to drive away, Shuler got in the vehicle and took the keys.

With everything Shuler put his mother through, it’s a real miracle that she’s still alive.

