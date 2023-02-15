Youngstown Man Accused of Sex With Minor Pistol Whipped By Her Mom

CLOSE

A man in Youngstown, Ohio was beaten with a pistol by the mother of a minor he’s been accused of having sex with.

Orenzo Walker faces charges and is currently in jail for unlawful sexual contact with a minor. This third-degree felony could net him up to a three-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine. To make matters worse, while being booked into jail, law enforcement also found a bag of cocaine.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

This story was first reported by NBC 4.

Police were called about 2:30 p.m. Monday to a home on East Chalmers Avenue for a report of a woman holding a man “hostage” for having sexual contact with her daughter. When police arrived, they found the woman and Walker on the porch.

Walker was bleeding and the woman had a gun in her hand that was jammed, reports said.

To finish their report, [click here].

Walker was sent to a hospital to deal with his injuries before the jail would allow him to be admitted.

The Latest: