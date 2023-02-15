A man in Youngstown, Ohio was beaten with a pistol by the mother of a minor he’s been accused of having sex with.
Orenzo Walker faces charges and is currently in jail for unlawful sexual contact with a minor. This third-degree felony could net him up to a three-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine. To make matters worse, while being booked into jail, law enforcement also found a bag of cocaine.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
This story was first reported by NBC 4.
Police were called about 2:30 p.m. Monday to a home on East Chalmers Avenue for a report of a woman holding a man “hostage” for having sexual contact with her daughter. When police arrived, they found the woman and Walker on the porch.
Walker was bleeding and the woman had a gun in her hand that was jammed, reports said.
To finish their report, [click here].
Walker was sent to a hospital to deal with his injuries before the jail would allow him to be admitted.
The Latest:
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Youngstown Man Accused of Sex With Minor Pistol Whipped By Her Mom
- The Bijou Star Files: Tyrese Had A Bad Valentines Day
- Sandy Hook Shooting Survivor Is Now A MSU Shooting Survivor
- Mo’Nique Read Kym And Sherri For Their ‘The Reading’ Shade
- “Flavor of Love” Deelishis’ Niece One of 3 Students Killed AT MSU
- Man Tries To Attack Racist Buffalo Mass Murderer At Sentencing As Victim’s Family Addresses The Court
- Tia Mowry Shows How She’s Just Being And Loving Herself This Valentine’s Day
- Chloe Bailey Bares All In A Sultry Valentine’s Day Post
- What’s Trending: What Is The Best Love Song Of All Time?! [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Anthony Anderson Says Weight-Loss Trend Creating Diabetes Medication Shortage [WATCH]