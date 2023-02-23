Cleveland Themed Monopoly Wants Your Suggestions!

CLOSE

The king of all family board games, Monopoly, is getting a Cleveland-themed version, and the company responsible for creating it is asking for your help!

Top Trumps and Hasbro are creating the Cleveland version of one of the most popular board games ever. The manufacturers want to make sure that the game truly embodies the spirit of Cleveland, and therefore are requesting any tips from anyone that lives or ever lived in the area.

To submit your suggestions for the Cleveland-themed Monopoly game, email Cleveland@TopTrumps.com.

According to Tim Barney, the Top Trumps Sponsorship Director, “For all of you, you know what makes this place special. And it’s the same reason why we came here today. It’s more than the places, the landmarks, the businesses, the attractions, of which you have many. It’s the people too. And that’s what’s going to make this game really successful.”

Information from FOX 8 was used to make this post. To see their entire report, [click here].

Are you and your family down for a family fun night filled with Cleveland Monopoly!?

