Downtown Cleveland Serial Burglar Arrested on Video

A known serial burglar in downtown Cleveland has been arrested, again, but some feel it won’t be enough to keep him off the streets for good.

This story was uncovered by the FOX 8 investigative team.

People work hard enough for the things that they have. It’s a shame that criminals and thieves can come along and take whatever they want, especially when they have no fear of the consequences of being caught in the act.

Hopefully, this guy eventually gets what he deserves.

Brian Bodenschatz has recently pleaded guilty to four felony charges in Cleveland, with accusations of theft in the downtown area. You can watch him get arrested on video below.

From FOX 8:

In January, police put out an alert to find Bodenschatz, so we took a closer look at his cases.

Investigators say he’s even suspected of carrying out break-ins while he was on house arrest.

Court records note, “GPS monitoring determined defendant was traveling through downtown Cleveland and was captured in an apartment building with drug tools on his person.”

