Missing EMS Worker Found Alive, Says Someone Tried to Kill Her [Video]

Lachelle Jordan, the missing EMS worker who disappeared days before she was set to provide key testimony in an ongoing court case, has been found alive.

FOX 8 reports that Jordan, 30, limped into a convenience store on Euclid Ave around 11 p.m. last night. The store clerk says that Jordan appeared to have been set on fire, and that she told them that someone tried to kill her.

The surveillance footage from the store can be seen below.

The clerk gave Jordan the store phone and allowed her to call the police. She was eventually taken to a local hospital.

At this time we’re still waiting on more details.

Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their report, [click here].

