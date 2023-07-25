Heat Index In Cleveland To Reach Near 100 Degrees This Week

CLOSE

A heat wave is coming to Ohio.

FOX 8 reports that the tail-end of this week could next the hottest stretch over the summer for Northeast Ohio. The highs will range between 87 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit from Tuesday to Friday, with heat indexes reaching near 100 degrees.

FOX 8 also reports that there could be a strong storm Wednesday afternoon, and that smoke from the Canada wildfires still affects our air quality.

To read the entire FOX 8 weather update, [click here].

