A heat wave is coming to Ohio.
FOX 8 reports that the tail-end of this week could next the hottest stretch over the summer for Northeast Ohio. The highs will range between 87 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit from Tuesday to Friday, with heat indexes reaching near 100 degrees.
FOX 8 also reports that there could be a strong storm Wednesday afternoon, and that smoke from the Canada wildfires still affects our air quality.
To read the entire FOX 8 weather update, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Here Are The Most and Least Educated Cities In Ohio
- Heat Index In Cleveland To Reach Near 100 Degrees This Week
- Ohio Cop Releases Dog On Black Man Who Had His Hands Up After Trooper Instructed Him Not To
-
OVI Checkpoints Scheduled In Lorain & Summit Counties Over Coming Days
-
BeyHive Approved: Get Into These Renaissance World Tour Attendee Looks
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
‘Park Ranger Karen’ Fired After Harassing Black Resident Trying To Fish In His Neighborhood
-
Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For $0.86! Here's The Code
-
Browns Fans React To New White Helmet For 2023 Season!
-
Candace Owens Calls Carlee Russell Jussie Smollett 2.0
-
Cleveland Browns Release Player, Allegedly Threatened Women, Had Gun