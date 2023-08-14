Teen Found Guilty Of Murder In 2022 Strongsville Crash

CLOSE

Mackenzie Shrilla, of Strongsville, could spend the rest of her life behind bars after being found guilty of murder for her role in a 2022 fatal car accident.

Shrilla, who was 17 then, sped down a dead-end street in Strongsville at more than 100 mph, straight into a brick wall. Her boyfriend and another man.

FOX 8 initially reported the verdict.

Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19, were the victims in the car crash.

From FOX 8:

She is due for sentencing at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

Shirilla’s defense attorney is trying to spare her a life sentence on the double murder charge, arguing that no one knows what happened inside that car.

James McDonnell told Judge Russo, “It’s not clear, it’s not explicit to draw the inference that she acted purposely.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM: