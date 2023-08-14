Mackenzie Shrilla, of Strongsville, could spend the rest of her life behind bars after being found guilty of murder for her role in a 2022 fatal car accident.
Shrilla, who was 17 then, sped down a dead-end street in Strongsville at more than 100 mph, straight into a brick wall. Her boyfriend and another man.
FOX 8 initially reported the verdict.
Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19, were the victims in the car crash.
From FOX 8:
She is due for sentencing at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.
Shirilla’s defense attorney is trying to spare her a life sentence on the double murder charge, arguing that no one knows what happened inside that car.
James McDonnell told Judge Russo, “It’s not clear, it’s not explicit to draw the inference that she acted purposely.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Teen Found Guilty Of Murder In 2022 Strongsville Crash
- Former Browns Player Charged With Bank Fraud
- Ohio Votes Against Issue 1 In Special Election
-
6 Shocking Celebrity Divorces
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
‘Kia Boys’ Car Theft Leaves a 21 Year Old Woman Dead
-
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored In Cleveland Street Naming Ceremony
-
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4
-
Celebrate Whitney Houston's Birthday With 10 Timeless Music Videos
-
Baseball Brawl: Guardians Ramirez Knocks Down White Sox Anderson