Wrongfully Convicted Cleveland Men To Sue Cops Who Arrested Them

This week two Cleveland men were released from prison after 15 years after a new jury found them to be wrongfully convicted. Today it’s being reported that they’re suing the officers who originally arrested them.

Michael Sutton and Kenny Phillips were convicted in 2006 for crimes they maintained from early on they didn’t commit. They were both arrested, tried, and found guilty of a drive-by shooting and attempted murder.

Sutton was facing 46 years in prison, while Phillips was facing 92.

The two men have now filed a lawsuit against the officers responsible for their arrest, who also allegedly told lies during the trial to secure their conviction.

From FOX 8:

They were starting to lose hope that they would ever get out until Phillips received a letter in prison from former Cleveland police officer and convicted rapist Greg Jones, who revealed that he knew that the three officers were lying because he was at the scene on the night of the drive-by shooting.

“I was shocked. When it came through my mail, I was like ‘this can’t be true.’ I showed it to my [cellmate] and everything, and he was like, ‘man, do you know what this is?’ I was like ‘what?’ He said, ‘this is your freedom,’” said Phillips.

