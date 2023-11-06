Listen Live
5 Children Shot, 1 Killed, In Ohio Drive-By Shooting

Published on November 6, 2023

police car with active blue emergency vehicle lighting

Source: Bjoern Wylezich / Getty

A driver in a car fired 22 rounds into a Cincinnati crowd on Friday night. Six people were shot, five of them were children, and one of them died from his wounds.

The suspect is still on the loose.

The horrific event occurred in Cincinnati’s West End. The boy who died was 11 years old. Among the injured victims were a 53-year-old woman, 12, 13, and 15-year-old boys, and a 15-year-old girl.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

Mayor Aftab Pureval called the shooting “sickening and unimaginable” and said it occurred in a vibrant neighborhood next to a local park and near a historic elementary school.

“Twenty-two rounds were fired,” Pureval said. “Twenty-two rounds in a moment — into a crowd of kids. No time to respond. No time to react.”

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

It is unclear whether the shooting was targeted or random.

According to statista.com (a statistical website), Ohio has an average of 16.5 gun deaths per 100,000 people this year alone. That ranks in the top half (24th) of all states in the country.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

