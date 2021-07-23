CLOSE
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

It’s Official: Cleveland Indians Announce New Team Name

The baseball club made the announcement on Twitter

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Indians

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

That’s right – The Ohio baseball team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians has a brand new name. The announcement arrived via Twitter early Friday (July 23). The team first announced plans for a change back in December, following years of criticism that the name was offensive to Native Americans as well as mounting pressure from Major League Baseball.

|| RELATED: Cavs Forward Kevin Love Drops Out of Tokyo Olympics ||

|| RELATED: Maria Taylor Bolts From ESPN In Wake Of Rachel Nichols Scandal, Twitter Reacts ||

And now, without further ado .. Meet the Cleveland Guardians. Tom Hanks narrates the clip, which also reveals the team’s rebranded logos. One logo features a new, stylized ‘C’, and the other shows a ‘G’ with guardians wings.

 

Manager Terry Francona said in July that he felt it was time to make a change.

“I think it’s time to move forward,” Francona said. Today’s announcement marks the first time since 1915 that the team will play by a different name. “It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.”

The decision wasn’t taken lightly: The ball club met with fans and leaders in the community before making their final selection. They said it was important that the new name preserved the history of Cleveland baseball, united the community and connected with the City of Cleveland.

The Latest:

Happy Birthday Malia Obama: Heartwarming Photos Of Our Favorite First Family
The Obama Family
17 photos
Baseball , Cleveland Indians , the guardians

Videos
Latest
Alize Live Presents Wendy Williams Experience - October 20, 2006
Keyshia Cole Pays Tribute To Her Mother Frankie
 1 hour ago
07.23.21
2016 US Open Celebrity Sightings - Day 4
Beyonce And Jay-Z’s New Orleans Mansion Was Damaged…
 1 hour ago
07.23.21
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party Highlights Include A…
 2 hours ago
07.23.21
BET Presents The Encore
Can’t We Just Move On!? 3LW Gave ‘Chickengate’…
 20 hours ago
07.22.21
Exclusives
Close